COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two dogs died in a small fire at a single-family home Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Martin, four dogs were removed from the home, but two of them did not survive.

The fire on the 1700 block of East Frankfort Street was reported at approximately 2:13 p.m.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, which Martin said was quickly contained.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.