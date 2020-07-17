Two dead, one injured in crash on US23 in Marion County near Pleasant Township

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people died and another injured in a car crash on US23 north of milepost 7, Thursday evening.  

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joshua S. Dingess, 28, was driving southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway in Pleasant Township at 4:10 p.m. His 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier struck a tree and overturned into a drainage ditch.

According to state troopers, Matthew E. Dildine, 42, was trapped in the car while Melissa Dingess, 26 was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the attending doctor. Dildine was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Dr. Mark Davis.  

The driver was taken to Marion General Hospital and then transported to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Joshua Dingess and Melissa Dingess were not wearing seat belts.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

