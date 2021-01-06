Two dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Columbus that left two people dead.

According to Columbus police, an officer patrolling the area of Fairwood and Frebis avenues, around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, spotted a car stopped in the middle of the street.

Police say when the officer investigated, a person was found in the driver’s seat and another was found lying on the sidewalk near the vehicle. Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.