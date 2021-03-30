Two dead following head-on crash in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead following a head-on crash in Licking County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Granville Post, the crash happened on State Route 16 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Jack Freeman, 85, was traveling southwest on SR-16 while a 2011 Honda Civic, driven by Amy Rambo, 44, was traveling in the opposite direction.

OSHP said Freeman’s car traveled into the other lane, hitting Rambo’s vehicle.

Rambo was pronounced dead at the scene. Freeman was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.