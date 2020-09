COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus Police officers were injured after their cruiser was hit Monday night in east Columbus.

According to police, the officers were injured when a vehicle ran a read light and struck their cruiser at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Miller Avenue and Cole Street.

The officers and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser is being processed for impaired driving, police said.