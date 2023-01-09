TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Columbus, Ohio men are in custody after Terre Haute, Ind. police reported finding them with a car full of stolen catalytic converters Friday.

According to Terre Haute Police, police responded to multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on the city’s south side just before 3 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6. Officers found a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses and stopped a Chrysler PT Cruiser near the intersection of South 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.

Police reported finding ten stolen catalytic converters in the vehicle and tools commonly used for quick converter removal. They arrested Roger Hicks, 39, and Mark Hicks, 33, both of Columbus, who were in the vehicle.

Roger and Mark Hicks were taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with theft of precious metals and criminal mischief.