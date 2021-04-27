Two Columbus Goodwill locations to give away wedding dresses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Goodwill locations in the Columbus area will be giving away hundreds of wedding dresses next week.

The brand new gowns will be available at the Reynoldsbug and Northland stores on May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodwill said it has received a large shipment of new bridal gowns in 12 different styles from a bridal dress retailer.

According to Goodwill, anyone who wants a wedding gown should go to one of the shops Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., when numbers will be passed out to customers and when their number is called, they will be able to pick out a gown.

The dresses will be in women’s sizes 12 to 30, and dressing rooms will be available for customers to try on the gowns. They will be limited to one per customer and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

COVID-19 precautions will be enforced at the stores, with all customers required to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing.

The two stores participating in the giveaway are:

Reynoldsburg Retail Store

2675 Brice Road

Northland Retail Store

2933 Morse Road

The giveaway is part of Goodwill Industries Week, which runs May 3-7.