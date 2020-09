DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital following a crash near Delaware State Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the victims were taken to area hospitals after the accident on U.S. 23 near Downing Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

OSHP responded to the accident.

There is no further information available at this time.