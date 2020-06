COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two children and one adult were injured following a crash in south Columbus Saturday evening.

The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on South High Street near Loxley Drive.

According to Columbus Police, the two children, one of whom is in critical condition, were transported to Children’s Hospital. The second child is in stable condition. One adult, also in critical condition, was taken to Grant Medical Center.

No further details on the crash are available at this time.