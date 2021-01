Two children killed in New Year’s Day double murder-suicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are dead, including two young children, following a domestic dispute on Danwood Drive in Columbus.

Police were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they reported hearing multiple gunshots.

After entering the home, police say they found two victims — sisters ages 6 and 9 — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Doctor’s West Hospital where they were pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Also found at the scene was the suspect who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 32-year old Aaron Williams, the father of the two girls.

Police continue to investigate what are now the second and third homicides in Columbus for 2021.