Two charged with heroin trafficking in The Plains

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been charged with trafficking heroin after the Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested them Tuesday morning.

Robert D. Westerviller, 52, and Ashley D. Woods, 29, both of Bean Road in The Plains, have been charged with trafficking heroin in an amount over 10 grams in a school zone, a first-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was served at Westerviller’s home in the Tomoko Trailer Park, where deputies allegedly found digital scales, $485, and more than 14 grams of suspected heroin.

Both Westerviller and Woods were arrested and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.