Two charged with drug trafficking in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested and charged with trafficking heroin in Athens County.

The Athens County Major Crimes Unit says Johnny E. Guthery Jr., 45, and Danielle M. Haught, 35, both of The Plains, Ohio, were taken into custody Tuesday morning following a search of 10 South Street.

Police say they found suspected heroin, digital scales, firearms and nearly $4,000 in cash.

Both Guthery and Haught were charged with third-degree felonies of trafficking a bulk amount of heroin in a school zone and possession of firearms while under disability.

They are being held in the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.