Two central Ohio locations cited by liquor control

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Liquor Control agents have cited two central Ohio establishments for alleged non-compliance with COVID-19 safety directives.

The agents visited the locations on March 20 and 21.

In Columbus, NRBF Ventures LLC, known as The Forum, located on N. Wall St., received a citation around 11 p.m. Saturday for alleged improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents say they saw approximately 250 patrons inside the club who were co-mingling and dancing. Most of the patrons were not wearing face masks or social distancing, according to agents.

In Athens, J Bar Athens LLC, known as The J Bar, located on N. Court St., also received a citation after midnight Sunday for alleged improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents say they saw patrons crowding around the bar and dancing on bar stools, many without masks.

Representatives of the two establishments will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. They face potential penalties, including fines and revocation of their liquor permits.