CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate.

Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options ranging from Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to crispy greens from Saladworks, customers can remotely order food from one or multiple food vendors inside the store.

And if customers make their way to the two new locations on Jan. 10 and 11, they can win more than $300 in gift cards to be used at the food hall restaurants.

Store patrons who complete a store-wide scavenger hunt will be entered to win a dozen $25 gift cards to be used at that store’s food hall vendors. One hundred other scavengers will be randomly selected to receive a $50 Kroger gift card.

The Clintonville Kroger at 3417 N. High St. will host its Mix Food Hall grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 10. Restaurants at the store’s Mix Food Hall include:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Hardee’s

Wow Bao

Nékter Juice Bar

Saladworks

Fuku Fried Chicken

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

The Kroger at 7625 Sawmill Road in Dublin will host its food hall grand opening on Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mix Food Hall restaurants include:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Nathan’s Famous

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Wing Zone

Nékter Juice Bar

Fuku Fried Chicken

The Clintonville and Dublin locations join the first Ohio Mix Food Hall in Gahanna, which opened inside the Kroger at 300 S. Hamilton Road in November.