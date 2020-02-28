Two Central Ohio churchgoers targeted in eBay card scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Columbus and Bexley police say they’re investigating a scam after two Central Ohio Church members were targeted.

According to the church members, they attend the Bexley United Methodist Church and the scammer claimed to be their pastor.

The police report states, the scammer sent them text messages asking them to purchase $200 worth of eBay cards for women battling cancer. The criminal then requested they reply with the gift card numbers.

One church member said they fell for the ploy and only realized it was scam once the scammer asked for more gift cards.

Lynn Swisher, one of the churchgoers, recognized some red flags and called the church to confirm the text messages.

“She [a church staff member] said that doesn’t sound like Becky,” Swisher explained. “She called me back and told me that Becky was out of state. It was not her.”

Swisher exclaimed his relief to have not spent the money but frustration with the scammer for trying to take advantage of the congregation.

“I think people have begun to believe that they don’t have to work hard to make a financial gain and if they walk on somebody a little bit, they don’t see to mind that,” he said. “That’s not the way I was brought up.”

Reverend Becky Piatt said she was upset that someone would use her name to try and pry money from her congregants.

“I’m saddened and frustrated by someone who would take advantage of our church members and our generosity,” she said.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said this is the first time he has heard of scammers using a pastor’s name to collect funds, in the area.

Fuqua sent the following tips to NBC4 to help public spot scams and avoid falling victim:

Spot imposters. Scammers often pretend to be someone you trust, like a government official, a family member, a charity, or a company you do business with. Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request whether it comes as a text, a phone call, or an email.

Don’t believe your smartphone. Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, (even through text people can use someone else’s number to appear as someone else) so the name and number you see aren’t always real. If someone texts

you asking for money or personal information, fact check them. If you think the caller might be telling the truth, tell them to call you so you can hear their voice as opposed to text.