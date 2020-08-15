Two central Ohio bars cited by state; three Athens establishments tied to fatal crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two central Ohio establishments were cited overnight Friday for breaking the state’s 10 p.m. last call order, while three Athens-area establishments were cited for serving alcohol to someone involved in a fatal car accident last month.

According to a release from the Ohio Investigative Unit, Bella Doma Party House in Whitehall, and Winkin Willies in Washington Court House, were among three establishments cited Friday night for breaking the state order.

According to OIU, Bella Doma Party House was cited after agents observed more than 40 people on the premises at approximately 11:30 p.m. consuming alcohol.

Winkin Willies, according to OIU, served alcohol to agents at approximately 10:30 p.m., 30 minutes after the order allows.

The third establishment cited with breaking the order was located in Lakewood.

The OIU states three establishments — Stephens Fine Dining, the Crystal Bar, and the CI Bar, all in Athens — were cited as a result of a trace-back investigation regarding a fatal July 4 car crash.

According to OIU, agents watched surveillance video from the three locations and determined they had violated ODH orders, including having people walking around, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with no social distancing, and employees not properly wearing masks.

Stephens Fine Dining received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activities, sales to an intoxicated person, permitting removal of an alcoholic beverage sold for on premises consumption, insanitary conditions, failure to notify the division of expansion or change to the permit premises, and operating more than two fixed bars.

Crystal Bar and CI Bar both received citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

According to Ohio State Police, Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, of Reynoldsburg, died after he was ejected from a Jeep he was a passenger in after the vehicle attempted a left turn into a parking lot and struck a curb.

Alcohol involvement is suspected in the crash, which is still under investigation.