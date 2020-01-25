Two arrested in connection with Newark shooting death

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested in connection with an early morning fatal shooting in Newark Saturday.

Newark Police responded to a call at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on Weston Road.

Police said they discovered the victim, identified as Peyton J. Anderson, 20, of Columbus, with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Anderson was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

During their investigation, police said they interviewed Kenneth Hall, 24, of Newark, and Danielle Steward, 44, also of Newark.

As a result of the investigation, Hall was arrested for homicide and Stewart was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Both Hall and Stewart were taken to the Licking County Justice Center and the case will be forwarded to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charges.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Neward Police at 740-670-7201.