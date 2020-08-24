Two arrested for robbery in Scioto County

RARDEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini said his office received a 911 call at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 from the Gray Wolfe Lodge pay lake located in Rarden, Ohio.

The caller stated that two males had entered the business and one male had started beating on the employee while the other one was taking items from the store. Both males left the area on foot.

Donini stated that Deputy Brian Nolen responded to this location. Upon arrival, the deputy was able to obtain a statement and view the incident on video. Detectives were notified and responded to assist with this investigation. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Detectives and deputies were able to identify both male suspects and responded to several locations attempting to locate these males. Detectives were able to obtain a location of one of the suspects who was visiting his girlfriend at her apartment in the Wheelersburg area. Deputies responded to this location on Saturday, August 22 and were able to detain the suspect and locate the stolen property without incident. The other suspect called into the office and agreed to come in for an interview.

The two men arrested were Ty Howard, 23, of Lucasville, Ohio and Hunter Goodwin, 19, of Columbus. Both have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. Both Howard and Goodwin are being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 24.

Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.