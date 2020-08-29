Two arrested for drug possession in Circleville Walmart parking lot

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men were arrested on drug possession charges in a Walmart parking lot in Circleville Saturday.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Walmart on the 1400 block of South Court Street for an apparent drug overdose.

When the deputy arrived, two men exited a black Ford hatchback, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael L. Salters

Ronald D. Dalton III

The men were identified as Michael L. Salters, 30, of Columbus, and Ronald D. Dalton III, 32, of Columbus.

The deputy discovered Salters was wanted on a warrant from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Upon searching Salters, the deputy allegedly found a large bag in his pocket. The bag allegedly contained more than 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 16 grams of suspected heroin, more than 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 30 325 milligram pills of Oxycodone. Salters also had $650, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy then used a K9 officer to search the vehicle, where officers allegedly found more suspected methamphetamine, 145 Xanax pills, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Salters was charged with trafficking in scheduled I drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in schedule II drugs, and possession of schedule II drugs.

Dalton was charged with trafficking in schedule I drugs and possession of schedule I drugs.

Both men were taken to Pickaway County Jail. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court Monday.