PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested on drug charges in Portsmouth after Scioto County police conducted a narcotics search.

Police say a search was conducted at 5:28 p.m. Monday at the residence of 47-year-old Kristina Creveling in Portsmouth.

Detectives searched Creveling’s property and found nearly a pound of crystal meth, suspected heroin, $608 in cash, and more. Police claim the drugs seized have an estimated street value of $7,400.

Police arrested Creveling on multiple drug charges and also arrested Ndiaye Pape of Dayton for possession and trafficking of drugs.

Both Creveling and Ndiaye were arraigned Tuesday morning and their case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.