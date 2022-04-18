SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been arrested after the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $50,000 worth of cocaine in Scioto County.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped two men driving in Scioto County just before 2:00pm on April 14 after multiple driving violations on Route 823.

A patrol canine was alerted to the van where troopers found more than 600 grams of cocaine in a suitcase, per OSHP.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 52-year-old Willie Coby from Michigan and 48-year-old Leon McReynolds from Georgia were arrested and charged with multiple drugs violations.

Both face up to 22 years in prison and fines up to $40,000, per OSHP.