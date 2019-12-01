Accident on I-70 eastbound ties up traffic near downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a semi-truck crashed into two cars along I-70 eastbound on the city’s west side, tying up traffic in the area.

According to Columbus Police, the crash occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. at North Wilson Road and I-70 east.

One car rolled over, police said.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The road between North Fisher Road and North Wilson Road does appear to be open, but police are still on the scene and traffic remains slow. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

In addition, OHGO is reporting another accident in the same area on the westbound side of I-70 is cleaned up.

The left-hand lane of I-70 was closed for a while but has reopened, according to OHGO.