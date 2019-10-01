1  of  13
Turtle Power comes to COSI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Right now at COSI, you can catch a dose of turtle power with their newest exhibit! 

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been inspiring kids for 35 years, and their first-ever museum exhibit is right here in Central Ohio.

The characters started in a comic book and now have been featured in movies, numerous TV shows, toys and more.

“It’s been popular! It’s great to see adults and kids in matching ninja turtle shirts come in really excited to see the exhibit,” explained Alan Goss, project manager at COSI. “There are a lot of the activities you have to work together on!”

Outside of the exhibit are two walls lined with artwork from local adults and kids. COSI holds an art contest connected to each exhibit. The artists were asked to describe their animal superheroes. 

The exhibit will be up until Jan. 5 and it’s included in the price of a general admission ticket.

