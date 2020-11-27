TSA stops man with loaded gun from boarding plane at John Glenn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at John Glenn International Airport this week.

According to TSA, the man was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun with eight bullets onto the plane in his carry-on bag Wednesday at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Airport police confiscated the weapon and escorted the man away from the checkpoint.

TSA issues civil penalties to people who bring guns to an airport checkpoint, with a first offense for a loaded handgun being $4,100.

This was the 13 firearm detected at John Glenn this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter