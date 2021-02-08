TSA stops loaded gun at John Glenn Columbus International Airport checkpoint

Gun confiscated at TSA checkpoint at John Glenn International Airport on Friday, Feb. 5.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a loaded gun from being brought onboard an airplane Friday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

TSA said the incident happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. when a woman attempted to get the gun, loaded with six rounds of ammunition, through a TSA checkpoint.

The woman was cited by Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police.

Civil penalties for travelers who bring a gun to a checkpoint are normally $4,100 for a first offense, TSA said.

This is the third firearm detected at John Glenn this year. In 2020, 24 firearms were detected at the airport.