COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Transportation Security Administration intercepted a gun from making its way onboard a plane at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Thursday.

The incident occurred at 6 a.m. when officers confiscated the weapon and cited the passenger, who said they forgot it was in the bag. TSA immediately alerted Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police. The gun was loaded with seven rounds.

This is the second gun stopped at CMH in less than week, as officers detected a gun in a passenger’s carry on June 11. This is also the 22nd firearm intercepted this year. A total 33 firearms were found at CMH in 2021.

“With summer travel ramping up, our TSA Officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker in a release. “Let me be clear: Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint can have serious consequences and endangers other passengers.”

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun to an airport checkpoint is $4,100. If the traveler is a member of TSA PreCheck, they will lose their privileges for a period of time.