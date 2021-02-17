TSA confiscates loaded gun at John Glenn Airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a loaded gun from being taken onto a plane at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Monday.

According to a TSA release, the incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the passenger told Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police she forgot the firearm was in her carry-on bag.

Officers cited the traveler and confiscated the firearm, which was loaded with six bullets.

The first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a TSA checkpoint is $4,100.

“Guns are not allowed to be carried onto planes,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker. “That’s no secret as this prohibition has been enforced for decades. Our officers are excellent at stopping weapons and other prohibited items from being carried onto airplanes. I encourage others who want to transport their guns do so in checked baggage following the guidelines that can be found on the TSA website.”

This is the fourth gun confiscated at a TSA checkpoint in 2021.