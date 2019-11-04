TSA agents find loaded gun in carry-on bag at John Glenn Columbus airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — TSA agents at John Glenn Columbus International Airport found a loaded gun in a passenger’s carry-on bag, Monday morning.

According to a release from the airport, at about 10am, Monday, a loaded Kimber 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag at a checkpoint.

TSA agents alerted police, who took the gun and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms can be transported in checked baggage as long as they are unloaded and in a proper carrying case, according to TSA agents.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the 23rd firearm detected by TSA officers at CMH security checkpoints in 2019.