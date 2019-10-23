‘Trumpkin’ artist to reveal 2019 giant pumpkin creation

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is in the air, and it’s time for the ‘Dublin Pumpkin Lady’ to reveal how she ‘pumpkinized’ 2019.

For years, Jeanette Paras has painted giant pumpkins in the likeness of celebrities and politicians. They’ve usually been accompanied with a comical sign.

Through the years, she’s created pumpkin versions of celebrities like Steve Jobs, Lady Gaga and The Hulk. In 2015, she gained world recognition after painting an image of Donald Trump on a ‘Trumpkin.’

The two-time breast cancer survivor says she does it every year for fun.

“I have been “pumpkinizing” since 1988, and I paint giant celebrity pumpkins because it is completely self entertainment, it cracks me up and I love doing it,” said Paras.

Paras spends hours in her ‘top-secret’ garage turned studio. She covers the windows so nobody can get a glimpse before she’s done.

NBC4 got to take a peek behind the curtain, but was sworn to secrecy until later Wednesday evening. You can get your first glimpse of this year’s celebrity pumpkin on NBC4 at 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: Past Paras Pumpkins