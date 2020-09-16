Trump, OSU players and others react to Big Ten’s return to play

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump, along with Ohio State football players are just some of the people reacting to the news that the Big Ten will return to play the weekend of Oct. 23-24.  

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Ohio State University starting quarterback Justin Fields also tweeted his excitment about returning to play.

Ohio State’s President Kristina Johnson said she was excited for Buckeye nation and supports the Big Ten’s decision.

Across social media, others are chiming in on the return as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools