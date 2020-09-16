Trump, OSU players and others react to Big Ten’s return to play

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump, along with Ohio State football players are just some of the people reacting to the news that the Big Ten will return to play the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!” Trump wrote in a tweet.
Ohio State University starting quarterback Justin Fields also tweeted his excitment about returning to play.
Ohio State’s President Kristina Johnson said she was excited for Buckeye nation and supports the Big Ten’s decision.
Across social media, others are chiming in on the return as well.