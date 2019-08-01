‘Trump is not racist’ asserts man who drove from FL to Ohio Keep America Great rally

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The sun beat down on the concrete and President Trump supporters waited, stood, and fanned themselves to stay cool.

“It’s self explanatory, you know. Trump is not racist. Republicans are not racist.”

That’s the message one Trump 2020 supporter wanted to share–so badly, he drove all the way from Miami, Florida to Cincinnati to hear President Donald Trump speak Thursday night at the Keep America Great rally.

Of the thousands lined up outside the US Bank Arena, many of them were from right here in Ohio.

Sherry Wurster lives a few blocks away at The Banks along the Ohio River. She came with friends to hear the President of the United States.



“We need him back in office again to straighten this place up,“ Wurster declared.

A recent Army recruit jumped in the back of the line around 2:30 in the afternoon. Samuel Schmidtz recently graduated from Peebles High School, about an hour east of downtown Cincinnati. He made a sign with the hopes of meeting the president.

“I came to see President Trump give his rally speech just because I want to see what his upcoming arguments are for the 2020 election,” explained Schmidtz.

As for his sign and actually meeting the president, he thinks his chances are really good.

“I think that he’ll see it and with how much he respects our troops and how much he cares for them, I think he’ll see it and be really proud to have me up there,” Schmidtz predicted.

You can livestream the Keep America Great rally right here on NBC4i.com