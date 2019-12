President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s campaign team will be filing paperwork for him to appear on the Ohio ballot in 2020.

The paperwork will be filed in Columbus at 11am, Monday, by Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Senior Advisor Bob Paduchik.

Trump won Ohio in the 2016 election.