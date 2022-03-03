COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “The People’s Convoy” — a protest against mask and vaccine mandates — rolled through central Ohio Thursday.

Drivers headed east on I-70 through Columbus Thursday afternoon with hundreds of truckers traveling in a group and hundreds of onlookers watching from overpasses and rest stops.

“We demand the declaration of national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately and our cherished Constitution reign supreme,” the convoy’s website said.

The group departed from Monrovia, Indiana, Thursday morning and will end the day’s journey in Lore City, Ohio, according to the convoy’s website.

The protest, which started in California last week, is expected to end in Washington D.C. on Saturday.







