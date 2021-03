COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A tractor-trailer truck has overturned on the I-70 East ramp to I-270 on Columbus’ west side Tuesday night.

ODOT traffic cameras show the truck on its side on the shoulder of the I-70 East ramp to I-270 North.

The ramp is now closed as workers attempt to clean up the crash.

Motorists are urged to use caution or find another route.

No further information is available at this time.