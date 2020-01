Colleen: First let's talk impeachment and what you're expecting to come out of the rules fight today.

Jordan: I think Senator McConnell is right, you know, they'll look at the witness question later on, sometime probably next week, but there'll be a debate today on the actual kind of framework, the rule package for how you're going to deal with the proceedings of the next few weeks. We got to remember, they're gonna make the argument, defense team is going to make the argument that this is unconstitutional, Mr. Dershowitz is going to make that argument, he's right. They'll make they'll be the argument that the process was completely unfair on the house side, which is definitely true. I mean, we were we weren't allowed to bring in any of the witnesses we want on the house side. There were times during depositions where Adam Schiff actually prevented the witness from answering our questions. I've never seen that happen. They got a lawyer there, the lawyer can do that. It's not supposed to be the chairman of the committee doing that. So there was a number of things that were unfair. No due process really for the president. Make that argument, but the best argument is the fact that all the facts are on the President's side. You know, we have the call transcript. We have the two guys on the call, said there was no problem with the call. There were no pressure no pushing, so the facts went for the President as well. So, I think again, the American people understand that it's time to get this over with and never should have happened in the first place.