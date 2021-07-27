Troopers seize $70,000 worth of meth and marijuana during traffic stop in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized thousands of dollars’ worth of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop in Pickaway County.

The OSHP says that on July 25, at about 7:44 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Tennessee plates for a following too close violate on U.S. 23.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was executed after troopers interacted with the suspect, according to troopers.

During the search, troopers seized seven pounds of methamphetamine and 290 grams of marijuana worth approximately $70,000.

Cornell D. Thompkins, 29, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.