Troopers seize $60k worth of fentanyl in Madison County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers stopped a car in Madison County this week and seized about 3,000 fentanyl pills worth $60,000.

After pulling over the 2019 Chevrolet Cruz on I-70 for allegedly speeding, OSP says a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of contraband. Troopers searched the vehicle and say they found the pills in the center console.

Jason P. Butler, 27, of Sayville, New York, was charged with first-degree felony possession of drugs and is being held at the Tri-County Jail. He faces 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.