Troopers see decline in fatal crashes over holiday weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal crashes were down over the holiday weekend compared to the previous two years.  

Troopers say there were nine people killed in crashes during the four-day period from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.  

During the 2019 holiday weekend, there were 12 people killed in crashes, and 11 killed in the 2018. 

Of those killed, 66% were not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.  

Troopers also stated they removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio roads during the holiday weekend, which is a 137% increase compared to 2019.  

