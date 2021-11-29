COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released its report on fatal crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

OSHP troopers report 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways during the holiday, which ran Wednesday through Sunday. That is two more fatalities than was reported in 2020.

Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving, according to troopers.

Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 669 safety belt and 106 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,822 motorists, according to the report.

To see more information on the report, click here.