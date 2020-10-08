Troopers investigating Perry County fatal crash

PERRY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A New Straitsville man died after a crash in Perry County, early Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 2:15 a.m., Tracy Wintermute II, 55, was driving a Ford F150 southbound on S.R. 93 when he lost control of the truck.

Troopers say the truck drove left of the centerline, off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning multiple times.

Wintermute was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to troopers, and was ejected from the truck.

Wintermute died as a result of the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.