Troopers investigating Morrow County fatal crash

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers in Morrow County are investigating a crash that left a man dead.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 3:57 p.m., Sunday, a 2017 Buick Encore was traveling on I-71 near Perry Township, when the vehicle went off the left side of the vehicle, hit a cable barrier, returned to the roadway where it was struck by a semi-truck.

The Buick then spun in the roadway before striking a guardrail.

Troopers say a passenger in the Buick, James L. Woods, 57, of Cleveland, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick and another passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say Woods was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.