Troopers investigating Marion fatal crash

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash near Marion that left a person dead.

According to Troopers, at about 4:06pm, March 31, a two-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 4 at the Somerlot Hoffman Road intersection.

Troopers say a 2018 Ram 2500, driven by a 54-year-old man from Marion, was responding to a call for Battle Run Fire Department with lights and sirens activated, when the truck failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2017 Honda Pilot being driven by a 48-year-old woman from Marysville.

A passenger in the Pilot, Mary Kerrigan, 71, suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Marion General Hospital. She was then later taken to Grant Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

No other significant injuries were reported.

Troopers continue to investigate but say all occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts, and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.