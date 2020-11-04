Troopers investigating Hocking County fatal crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and troopers are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Hocking County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 9:42 p.m., a 59-year-old man from Lancaster was driving a 1994 Oshkosh RV east on U.S. 33 in Hocking County when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its left side.

The man and a passenger in the vehicle, Wilma J. Marion, 81, also of Lancaster, were taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital.

Marion was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.