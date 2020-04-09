Troopers investigating fatal Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

According to the OSHP, at about 10:30pm, April 8, troopers were called to a crash on U.S. 33 near the exit ramp for the Village of Carroll.

Troopers say Daniel Martinez-Solis, 33, of Reynoldsburg was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. 33, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, came back onto the roadway, spun clockwise and back off the right side of the roadway before traveling over the embankment and striking the concrete exit ramp.

Martinez was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.