Troopers investigating fatal crash in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Marion.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 10 p.m., Thursday, a 2007 Honda Odyssey was traveling northbound on North Main Street in Marion, when it ran a red light and struck a 2003 Ford Escape that was traveling westbound on Fairground Street.

The crash caused the Ford to overturn before coming to rest on its right side in the roadway.

The driver of the Ford, Michael Abrams, 54, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old male driver of the Honda and his lone passenger were not injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate but say Abrams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.