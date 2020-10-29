Troopers investigating Delaware County fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead.

According to troopers, at about 3:17 a.m., Thursday, Anthony D. Yates, 37, of Richwood, Ohio, was driving a silver 2002 Honda motorcycle westbound on S.R. 37, near Scioto Township, when he lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say he traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign, a ditch and overturned before striking a building.

Yates was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to troopers, Yates was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate.