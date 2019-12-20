Troopers investigating after pedestrian killed in Marion crash

Breaking News
MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion that left a pedestrian dead.  

According to troopers, at about 8:14pm, Monday, Paul M. Burge, 38, of Marion was struck by a 2006 tan Chevrolet Equinox as he was crossing Silver Street, outside a crosswalk. 

Troopers say the driver of Equinox stopped immediately after hitting Burge. 

Burge was taken to Marion General Hospital where he died from his injuries.  

According to troopers, impairment is not believed to be a factor with either Burge or the driver of the Equinox.  

The crash remains under investigation. 

