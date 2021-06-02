Troopers in Pickaway County seize “grey death powder,” other drugs

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Troopers confiscated approximately $30,000 worth of drugs — including a mixture called “grey death powder” — during a traffic stop in Pickaway County.

Troopers say “grey death” is a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil. They also seized about 235 grams of methamphetamine.

The traffic stop occurred May 28 at 3:11 a.m. Troopers pulled over a 2013 Nissan Sentra with Michigan registration for speeding on U.S. 23. They called in a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted to the presence of drugs, according to Troopers.

The suspects are both Detroit residents: Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 21, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts 25. They have been federally charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, they each face up to 33 years in prison and a maximum $60,000 fine.

The women are being held in the Pickaway County Jail.

