COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges partygoers to plan ahead for ride-sharing or designate a sober driver.

This is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that will run Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. OSHP will have increased patrols looking for impaired driving.

“Tragically, last year’s New Year’s holiday was the deadliest in nine years,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Safety is a shared responsibility and we need your commitment to helping make our roads safe.”

2020-2021 New Year’s reporting period

309 arrests were made

14 fatal crashes that killed 14 people

10 fatal crashes involved drugs or alcohol

3 involved speeding

You can look up vital statistics from OSHP here.

2020 New Year’s Eve weekend statistics by county

Of the seven fatalities in which seat belts were available, five were unbelted. There were six pedestrians and one ATV/UTV driver killed during the holiday period.

The city of Dublin has partnered with Lyft and Central Ohio Safe Ride to offer $10 discounts from Dec. 29 – Jan. 2. Riders will need to use promo code DUBLINNYE21 in the Lyft app. Here’s how the discount works:

Download and/or open the Lyft app

Tap the menu icon and select “Rewards”

Click “Add promo code” and enter the code (DUBLINNYE21)

Request your ride

The code is valid for users who are either picked up or dropped off within Historic Dublin, Bridge Park, the Avery Square/Perimeter Center area or the Kroger Centre at Sawmill and Hard roads.

“We cannot stress enough, do not get in the car if you’re impaired,” said Sgt. Brice Nihiser. “At the end of the day, people need to realize being stopped for OVI or going to jail should be the least of your concern. They can possibly kill yourself or kill someone else. That’s something you’re going to live with for the rest of your life.”

OSHP encourages motorists to report impaired drivers and drug activity by calling #677 from their mobile phones.