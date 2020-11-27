Troopers continue search for driver involved in high speed chase

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers were in a high-speed chase with two stolen cars on Friday morning.

At 8:06 a.m. a trooper initiated a traffic stop at Route 40 and Depot Street in West Jefferson following a report of racing cars. Both drivers ignored the officer’s signal and kept driving, said the OSHP representative.

Troopers pursued a blue Lincoln, stolen out of Grove City, and a silver Buick Regal, stolen out of Springfield. The chase lasted eight minutes and reached up to 95 miles per hour, OSHP said.

The pursuit ended at Galloway Road in Franklin County, because it had entered heavy traffic and the City of Columbus.

Authorities in neighboring areas have been notified and continue the search, says OSHP.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools