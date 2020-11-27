Troopers continue search for driver involved in high speed chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers were in a high-speed chase with two stolen cars on Friday morning.

At 8:06 a.m. a trooper initiated a traffic stop at Route 40 and Depot Street in West Jefferson following a report of racing cars. Both drivers ignored the officer’s signal and kept driving, said the OSHP representative.

Troopers pursued a blue Lincoln, stolen out of Grove City, and a silver Buick Regal, stolen out of Springfield. The chase lasted eight minutes and reached up to 95 miles per hour, OSHP said.

The pursuit ended at Galloway Road in Franklin County, because it had entered heavy traffic and the City of Columbus.

Authorities in neighboring areas have been notified and continue the search, says OSHP.